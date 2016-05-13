Rio Paralympics: Clare Griffiths set for fifth Games

Griffiths was the co-captain of the GB women's team at London 2012

Clare Griffiths is set to appear in her fifth Paralympics after being selected in Great Britain women's wheelchair basketball squad for Rio.

The 36-year-old broke her back in a horse riding accident in 1997 but made her GB debut a year later under her maiden name of Strange.

She is the most experienced figure on the 12-strong team for the Games which has an average age of 22.5.

All of the squad helped GB win bronze at last year's European Championships.

Co-captain Helen Freeman is set to appear at her third Games while Jude Hamer, Amy Conroy and Laurie Williams were part of the London 2012 squad.

The squad features seven debutants including teenagers Katie Morrow (16), Charlotte Moore and Joy Haizelden (both 17) and 19-year-old Leah Evans.

Helen Freeman was the team's top scorer at last year's European Championships

Scotland's Robyn Love will also make her first appearance at a Paralympics along with Jordanna Bartlett and the team's other co-captain Sophie Carrigill, who has recovered from illness earlier this year to be selected.

They will face hosts Brazil, world champions Canada, European champions Germany and Argentina in Group A of the tournament while Group B consists of the USA, France, Netherlands, China and Algeria.

Four years ago in London, the team finished seventh, their highest result since the 1996 Atlanta Paralympics, and they followed that up with a best-ever fifth place finish at the 2014 World Championships in Canada.

They came close to overcoming Germany at the European Championships in Worcester, losing out by a single point in a heartbreaking semi-final defeat.

The GB men's squad for Rio will be announced next month.

Squad: Jordanna Bartlett, Sophie Carrigill, Amy Conroy, Leah Evans, Helen Freeman, Clare Griffiths, Joy Haizelden, Jude Hamer, Robyn Love, Charlotte Moore, Katie Morrow, Laurie Williams.