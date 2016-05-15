Vanessa Low: T42 world champion has stolen running blades returned

Vanessa Low finished sixth in the T42 long jump at London 2012

World long jump T42 champion Vanessa Low has had her running blades returned after they were stolen at the Desert Challenge Games.

The German, 25, had appealed on Twitter for their return after they had been taken during the IPC Athletics Grand Prix event in Arizona on Saturday.

But on Sunday, she tweeted: "UPDATE: My legs got returned this morning!! Thank you for all you love and compassion!"

Low is scheduled to compete in this summer's Paralympics in Rio.

The Oklahoma-based athlete still won her event with a 4.65m jump - 14cms off her own world record which she recorded while winning gold at the 2015 World Championships in Doha.