Melissa Reid claims ITU World Paratriathlon Event Series gold

Melissa won both the 2013 World and European titles

Melissa Reid and her guide Hazel Smith have claimed PT5 gold in the ITU World Paratriathlon Event Series in Aguilas, Portugal.

The visually-impaired athlete completed the 750m swim, 20km bike run and 5km run in one hour 14 minutes 53 seconds.

There were silvers for Ryan Taylor (PT2) and Kerry Large (PT4), ahead of debutant Ruth Wilson, who took bronze.

In another World Series Event in Yokohama, Japan, Mark Conway claimed bronze in the PT1 event.

The Series next heads to Strathclyde Park in Glasgow on 4-5 June as athletes continue to fight for ranking points ahead of the sport's Paralympic debut in Rio in September.

The World Triathlon Series: Yokohama highlights will be broadcast on BBC2 at 14:00 BST and then on the BBC Sport iPlayer.