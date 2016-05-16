Rio Paralympics: Ellie Simmonds among GB swimmers selected

Simmonds will be competing at her third Paralympics in Rio

Six London 2012 swimming gold medallists have been included on the 31-strong Great Britain team for the Rio Paralympics.

Ellie Simmonds, Ollie Hynd, Jon Fox, Jessica-Jane Applegate, Josef Craig and Bethany Firth, who won her gold while representing Ireland, are all included.

Scotland's Abby Kane, 12, is the youngest on the team while Sascha Kindred, 38, makes it to a sixth Games.

The team features 20 swimmers who have previous Games experience.

Kindred, who has won six Paralympic gold medals since making his debut in Atlanta in 1996, missed the qualifying time at the recent British trials in Glasgow but was selected having achieved a time within 2% of the required standard.

Stephen Clegg, a younger brother of Paralympic sprinter Libby Clegg, and rising stars Lewis White, who is coached by Adam Peaty's coach Mel Marshall in Derby, and Jonathan Booth are also selected under the same criteria.

Four-time world champion Tully Kearney, who missed the trials through injury, has also been chosen.

Great Britain won 39 medals in the pool at London 2012, seven of them gold, and British Para-Swimming National Performance Director Chris Furber wants more for his squad this time around.

"We set the qualifying standards high because we wanted a quality team in Rio," he told BBC Sport after the trials.

GB team: Jonathan Booth, Stephen Clegg, Josef Craig, James Crisp, Ryan Crouch, Jon Fox, Tom Hamer, Ollie Hynd, Mikey Jones, Sascha Kindred, Aaron Moores, Andrew Mullen, Scott Quin, Lewis White, Matt Wylie.

Jessica-Jane Applegate, Claire Cashmore, Bethany Firth, Charlotte Henshaw, Abby Kane, Tully Kearney, Harriet Lee, Amy Marren, Stephanie Millward, Rebecca Redfern, Ellie Robinson, Susie Rodgers, Hannah Russell, Ellie Simmonds, Stephanie Slater, Alice Tai.