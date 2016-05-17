Rio Paralympics 2016: GB swimmer Ollie Hynd eyes world record

Ollie Hynd won Paralympic gold at London 2012 while still a teenager

Triple Paralympic medallist Ollie Hynd is determined to break a world record at the Rio Games in September.

The 21-year-old won SM8 200m individual medley gold, 400m freestyle silver and 100m backstroke bronze at London 2012.

Hynd clinched three golds at the IPC Swimming European Championships earlier this month and twice topped the podium at the World Championships last year.

"It's frustrating to have been so close to a world record twice and it's a prize dangling there for Rio," he said.

"A lifetime best performance is the big target. If you go on to the biggest stage and deliver that then you can't complain, whatever medals come."

Kirkby-in-Ashfield swimmer Hynd qualified for Brazil after impressive performances at the British Para-Swimming International Meet in Glasgow last month, which doubled as the Paralympic trials.

The Nova Centurion athlete will be joined by a host of other medal winners from London, including Ellie Simmonds, Sascha Kindred, James Crisp and Charlotte Henshaw.

He added: "With a big training block coming up, if I'm swimming this fast now, it's quite exciting to think what I can do in a couple of months time."

Fellow Nottinghamshire swimmer Henshaw will be competing at her third Paralympics, having taken a a silver in the SB6 100m breaststroke four years ago.

"I always wanted to go to one, so to go to three games is incredible," she said.

"I have got targets that I want to achieve in terms of times I want to swim, but really want to come out of the race feeling I have left everything in that pool."