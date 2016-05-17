Rio Paralympics 2016: Jonathan Fox aims to defend swimming gold after shoulder injury

Jonathan Fox will compete in his third Paralympic Games in Rio as part of a 31-strong swimming squad

Paralympic champion Jonathan Fox says he is aiming for a "lifetime best" at the Rio Games as he attempts to defend his 100m backstroke gold medal.

The 24-year-old returned in October after a two-year shoulder layoff and won European gold earlier this month.

"My injury was potentially career-ending, so I didn't know what I was going to do in a few years," said Fox.

"I'm just taking it day by day and this injury has helped me for the future, so I say things are meant to be."

Fox, from Cornwall, is the world-record holder in the S7 classification but has since had his shoulder operated on.

He was given an MBE after his triumph at the London Paralympics and had his selection for the Rio Games confirmed on Monday.

"I'm expecting to do a lifetime best and hopefully a gold medal, but I'm not being complacent," he added to BBC Sport.

"I feel like I've been in the best shape I've ever been and all the rehab has just helped me have a better shoulder, so it'll help me progress.

"There are a lot of eyes on me at the moment, coming back from two years out, but I'm going to enjoy every minute of it, soak up all the atmosphere and train really hard."