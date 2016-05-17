David Weir & Jonnie Peacock in British Athletics' European Championships squad

David Weir won T54 gold in the 800m, 5,000m and the marathon at the London 2012 Paralympics

David Weir will join eight reigning world champions in the British Athletics team for the IPC Athletics European Championships in Italy.

Six-time Paralympic gold medallist Weir will be part of the 49-strong squad competing in Grosseto from 10-16 June.

Jonnie Peacock, who won gold in the T44 100m at London 2012, returns after missing out on the World Championships last year because of a leg injury.

Hannah Cockroft turned down a place to focus on training for the Paralympics.

With Cockroft absent, Olivia Breen, Jo Butterfield, Kadeena Cox, Aled Davies, Sophie Hahn, Georgie Hermitage, Maria Lyle and Richard Whitehead will be the eight world champions in the squad.