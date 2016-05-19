Paracanoe World Championships: GB win six medals in Duisburg

Emma Wiggs (right) and Nicola Paterson led home a British one-two in the KL2 200

Great Britain won two gold, two silver and two bronze medals on the final day of the Paracanoe World Championships in Duisburg, Germany.

It means GB will head to the Rio Paralympic Games this summer with the full contingent of six boat places.

Emma Wiggs won gold in the women's KL2 200 with Nicola Paterson second.

Anne Dickins took KL3 200 gold while there was KL1 200 silver for Jeanette Chippington and bronze medals for Nick Beighton and Martin Tweedie.

Beighton was competing in men's KL2 200 final, and Tweedie in the men's VL3 200.

Steve Harris, British Canoeing's paracanoe programme manager said: "The main aim coming here was to qualify the remaining two quota places, so to do so is fantastic."