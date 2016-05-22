Para-cycling Road World Cup: GB riders win seven medals

Turnham and Hall only started riding together in March 2013

Lora Turnham and Corrine Hall won their second silver medals at the UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup in Belgium.

The tandem pair lost out in a sprint finish in the road race to Ireland's Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal.

Dunlevy and McCrystal had also beaten the Britons into second in Friday's time trial.

Handcyclist Karen Darke won silver in the H3 time trial and bronze in the road race as Britain gained seven medals in total.

In the time trial, 44-year-old Darke finished behind Italy's Francesca Porcellato, a four-time London Marathon winner who is aiming to compete in her third sport in Rio.

Darke, a London 2012 silver medallist, then finished 11 seconds behind Porcellato and Poland's Renata Kaluza in the road race.

Trike rider David Stone marked his return to international competition with silver in the T2 road race behind German world champion Hans-Peter Durst.

Stone, 35, who has won three Paralympic gold medals, missed all of last year but seems to be timing his comeback well ahead of Rio.

"I wasn't sure how it would go after so long off the bike but it just clicked into place," he said. "It was a really nice boost to be racing again."

Britain's other medals went to Simon Price, who won bronze in the men's C2 time trial, and the men's tandem of Steve Bate and Adam Duggleby, who were third in their time trial.

Bate and Duggleby narrowly missed out on a medal in Sunday's road race, finishing seventh in a mass sprint to the line for bronze.