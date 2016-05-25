Lewis White: Teenage swimmer unfazed by Rio 2016 Paralympics selection

Lewis White is coached by Mel Marshall, the former Olympian who also coaches Adam Peaty

Lewis White says he goes into the Rio Paralympics under "no pressure" as the youngest male on Great Britain's team.

The 16-year-old will swim the 100m and 400m freestyle in Brazil, just weeks after completing his GCSE exams.

City of Derby star White will compete alongside London 2012 gold medallists Ellie Simmonds, Ollie Hynd, Jessica-Jane Applegate and Josef Craig.

"Tokyo [in 2020] was always the main objective for me, so to go to Rio is amazing and an added bonus," he said.

"I'm just going to enjoy myself, soak up the experience and watch and learn from the other athletes as much as I can."

Peaty inspiration

Adam Peaty won four gold medals at the European Swimming Championships in London earlier this month

White trains alongside world, European and Commonwealth champion Adam Peaty as they share the same coach, Mel Marshall.

The student at Pingle School, Swadlincote, near Derby, completes regular strength and conditioning sessions with the Derbyshire Institute of Sport (DIS), designed to improve core flexibility and help prevent injury.

It helped him set a new British record in his 100m freestyle S9 category in winning a silver medal at the British Para-Swimming International Meet in April, which doubled as the British Paralympic trials.

White added: "I had actually done most of my training for the 400m, so the 100m was probably my best performance.

"I'm looking forward to getting in some more solid training once my exams have finished.

"I remember watching the Paralympics in London and thinking 'that could be me in eight or 12 years' time', but now the opportunity has come earlier, I have to grasp it.

"I'll have to see if I can sneak into a final and I could be involved in the relay as well if they decide to take a British team, but the main thing is to take experiences forward for Tokyo."