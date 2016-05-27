Wheelchair tennis: GB win quad silver at World Team Cup

Burdekin won quad doubles bronze for GB at the 2008 Paralympics in Beijing

Great Britain's quad team lost 2-1 to Australia to finish runners-up at the World Team Cup in Japan.

Chasing a fifth win in the division for players with impairments in three or more limbs, Jamie Burdekin gave GB the lead with victory in the opening singles tie.

But Andy Lapthorne lost in straight sets to world number one Dylan Alcott.

Alcott and Heath Davidson then proved stronger in the doubles, winning 6-3 6-4 to clinch victory in Tokyo.

"I'm gutted to have lost, we had big hopes coming into the tournament and desperately wanted to win another world title," said Lapthorne.

"Fair play to the Aussies though they were the better pairing. It hurts now but we need to use this as motivation for the Rio Paralympics."

The GB men's team, who were seeded fifth, won bronze in their division with a 2-0 win over Australia.

Marc McCarroll cruised past Keegan Oh Chee before 18-year-old Alfie Hewett defeated Ben Weekes to secure the bronze without the final doubles being played.