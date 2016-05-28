Para World Sailing Championships: British sailors win two silvers

Robertson, Thomas and Stodel have won three Sonar world titles and were the defending champions

Great Britain won two silver medals at the Para World Sailing Championships in the Netherlands.

John Robertson, Stephen Thomas and Hannah Stodel won the final Sonar race but had to settle for second overall because a third-place finish for the United States was enough to claim gold.

In the Skud18 class, Alexandra Rickham and Niki Birrell were awarded silver behind Poland after winning a protest.

Paralympic champion Helena Lucas finished fourth in the 2.4mR class.