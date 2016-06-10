Rio Paralympics: Shooter Matt Skelhon named on GB team

Skelhon has won medals at European, world and Paralympic level

Shooter Matt Skelhon has the chance to win a medal at his third successive Paralympic Games after being selected on the Great Britain team for Rio 2016.

The 31-year-old won gold in Beijing eight years ago in the R3 mixed 10m air rifle prone event while sporting a red mohican.

He followed that up with R3 silver at London 2012, and bronze in the R6 mixed 50m air rifle prone event.

London bronze medallist James Bevis is also included in a 10-strong squad.

The 39-year-old, who will also be competing in his third Games, will be hoping to better his performance from four years ago in the R5 mixed 10m air rifle prone.

Rifle shooters Karen Butler, Ryan Cockbill, Ben Jesson and Richard Davies, who all competed in London, have been selected again for the events, which run from 8-14 September at the Olympic Shooting Centre.

There are Games debuts for pistol shooters Issy Bailey and Stewart Nangle, who has major tournament experience having represented England at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow against able-bodied shooters.

Owen Burke and Lorraine Lambert, also competing at their first Paralympics, complete the squad.

GB squad: Issy Bailey, James Bevis, Owen Burke, Karen Butler, Ryan Cockbill, Richard Davies, Ben Jesson, Lorraine Lambert, Stewart Nangle, Matt Skelhon.