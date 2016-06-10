Kadeena Cox: Paralympic dual competitor has athletics category changed

Cox set a new T37 world record in winning gold in Doha

Briton Kadeena Cox's hopes of competing in two sports at the Rio Paralympics have been dented by a change to her athletics category.

The 25-year-old is hoping to take part in cycling and athletics at the Games and is world champion in both.

However, she has been moved from the T37 category to T38, for less-disabled athletes, after medical tests in Italy on Thursday.

Cox won T37 100m gold at last year's World Championships in Doha.

She was a talented able-bodied sprinter before a stroke in May 2014 led to Multiple Sclerosis.

Her best time in 2015 was 13.59 seconds, which made her quickest in the world among T37 athletes.

But she would have been only eighth-fastest in the T38 category and the third-fastest Briton behind Sophie Hahn and Olivia Breen.

This year, she has improved her time to 13.30, but that is still only fifth-fastest in the T38 rankings, which are headed by Hahn, who recently clocked 12.66 seconds.

Cox will now race in the T38 category at the IPC European Championships, which start in Grosseto, Italy on Saturday.

Her cycling category was amended on the eve of the UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships in March, but she still won gold in the C4 500m time trial.

British Cycling appealed against the amendment, and she faces more tests later this summer.

Cox is aiming to be the first GB athlete since Isabel Barr (later Newstead), who was successful in shooting and athletics in Seoul in 1988, to win medals in two sports at one Games.