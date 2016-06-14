Rio Paralympics: Jeanette Chippington named for sixth Games

Jeanette Chippington won two swimming golds in Atlanta in 1996

Former swimmer turned canoeist Jeanette Chippington has been officially named to compete in her sixth Paralympics for Great Britain.

The 46-year-old, who has won 12 medals, including two golds, will be hoping to create history as the sport makes its Paralympic debut.

London Games Maker Anne Dickins is also included alongside 2012 competitors Nick Beighton and Emma Wiggs.

Debutants Ian Marsden and Rob Oliver complete the GB squad.

All of the squad had secured their places thanks to their performances at the British Championships in Nottingham earlier this month, but had to wait for the British Paralympic Association to verify their selection.

Chippington appeared at her first Games in Seoul in 1988 and also competed in the pool in Barcelona, Atlanta, Sydney and Athens.

After retiring from swimming she took up canoeing in 2011 and has won world and European titles in the KL1 class.

Rio 2016: Meet Paralympic hopeful Rob Oliver in Nikki Fox's car share

Dickins, 49, from Guildford, took up the sport after a chance meeting with a coach while volunteering in 2012.

The former endurance cyclist suffered a freak debilitating back injury in 2011 and recovered from a viral illness to win world gold in the KL3 category last month.

"I thought I couldn't do any more sport because of my injury, so to give back to sport I thought I would do some volunteering," she told BBC Sport.

"Not for one minute did I ever think I would be competitive in any sport, let alone one I hadn't done before. It's just been such a crazy, incredible four years."

Beighton, who lost both legs while serving in the Army in Afghanistan in 2009, rowed at the London Paralympics while Wiggs, who was left paralysed overnight while on a gap year in Australia, aged 18, was part of the sitting volleyball squad.

Marsden is a former world champion powerlifter, while Oliver broke his leg playing football in 2008 and had his leg amputated after 17 operations.

Great Britain is one of only two countries, along with Australia, to have qualified places in all six Paralympic events.

Squad: Nick Beighton (Men's KL2), Jeanette Chippington (Women's KL1), Anne Dickins (Women's KL3), Ian Marsden (Men's KL1), Rob Oliver (Men's KL3), Emma Wiggs (Women's KL2).