Pyeongchang 2018: British wheelchair curling loses UK Sport funding

Great Britain claimed bronze at the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi

British wheelchair curling has had its funding pulled by UK Sport in the lead-up to the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games.

Bobsleigh and curling are among six Winter Olympic sports to receive increased funding, while the investment in skeleton remains unchanged.

However the wheelchair curling team, who won bronze in 2014, were "unable to demonstrate credible medal potential".

UK Sport says its investment in winter sports preparing for the Pyeongchang Games is now more than £31m.

Sports with increased funding

Bobsleigh, curling, figure skating, short-track speed skating, Para-skiing and snowboard

Sports with unchanged funding

Skeleton, skiing and snowboarding

Sports with funding removed

Wheelchair curling