Bethany Firth sets S14 200m freestyle world record in Glasgow

Firth will compete in the Rio Paralympics in September

Paralympic champion Bethany Firth set a new world record for the S14 200m freestyle at the Scottish National Championships in Glasgow on Thursday.

The 20-year-old from Seaforde finished fifth in the final in a time of 2:02.09, beating the previous best set by Russian Valeriia Shabalina.

Shabalina set the benchmark of 2:03.54 at the IPC European Championships in Madeira in May.

Shabalina had taken the record from Firth, who had set it a month earlier.

The two swimmers are set to meet head on at the Rio Paralympics in September in a number of events.

At the European Championships Firth took silver behind Shabalina in the 200m Individual Medley final while the Russian finished third in the 100m backstroke behind Firth, who took silver.

Thursday's race was won by Olympic bound Team GB swimmer Camilla Hattersley in 1:59.90.