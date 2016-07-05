Rio Paralympics: Great Britain name two-man fencing squad

Britain had just one competitor in wheelchair fencing at the 2008 Games in Beijing, but seven at London 2012

Great Britain have named Dimitri Coutya and Piers Gilliver as their fencing team for this summer's Paralympic Games in Rio.

The pair, who won silver medals at the 2015 World Championships, will be making their Paralympic debuts.

Coutya, 18, and Gilliver, 21, will compete in the men's category A event, which starts on 12 September.

Britain had just one wheelchair fencer at the 2008 Paralympics, but that rose to seven for London 2012.

Coutya and Gilliver take the total number of British Paralympians selected for the Rio Games to 182 from 16 sports.