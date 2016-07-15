Rio Paralympics: Great Britain name 10-strong boccia squad

Smith was Britain's youngest national champion at the age of 14

David Smith, Stephen McGuire and Nigel Murray have all been named in Great Britain's 10-strong boccia squad for the Rio Paralympic Games in September.

McGuire is world individual champion in the BC4 classification, while Smith won team gold alongside double Paralympic gold medallist Murray at Beijing 2008.

Games debutants Josh Rowe and Claire Taggart, Patrick Wilson, and brothers Jamie and Scott McCowan are also named.

Kieran Steer and Evie Edwards complete the line-up.

Matt Hammond, team leader for GB Boccia, said: "Today's announcement is a proud moment.

"The team is as strong as it's ever been and these athletes have been pushed to deliver the performances needed to secure their place on the team.

"I'd like to congratulate the athletes and their competition partners for all of their hard work up to this point and I believe we can pose a real threat to our rivals on the court in Rio."

The Paralympic Games get under way in Brazil on 7 September.

Boccia facts Boccia is derived from the ancient Italian game 'bocce' and was adapted for disabled athletes in Sweden in the 1970s There are four categories - BC1 players can kick or throw the ball, BC2 and BC4 players throw the ball, while BC3 players use a ramp to deliver the ball A boccia ball weighs between 263g and 287g and has a circumference of 262-278mm Participants have impairments in all four limbs Great Britain have won boccia medals in four of the last five summer Games