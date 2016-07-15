Rio Paralympics: GB name largest triathlon squad for event debut

Lauren Steadman will be favourite to win gold in her category in Rio

Great Britain will take 11 athletes to the inaugural Paralympic triathlon event at Rio - the most of any country.

Reigning world champion Lauren Steadman is included, as are Andy Lewis and Alison Patrick, who won European gold in Lisbon in May.

The announcement brings the GB Paralympic squad up to 201 athletes across 18 sports.

ParalympicsGB team manager Penny Briscoe said she expected the sport to be "embraced" as a "fan favourite".

"We have medal potential across the board and I know they will be aiming to repeat their incredible medal-winning performances from the past few seasons," Briscoe said.

Also in the squad for the Games are Clare Cunningham, who competed in the 1992 and 1996 Paralympics as a swimmer, and Ryan Taylor, who won bronze at the 2015 World Championships.

The Rio Paralympics take place between 7 and 18 September.

Full squad

Men

Joe Townsend (category: PT1); Phil Hogg (PT1); Andy Lewis (PT2); Ryan Taylor (PT2); David Hill (PT4); George Peasgood (PT4)

Women

Lauren Steadman (PT4); Faye McClelland (PT4); Clare Cunningham (PT4); Alison Patrick (Guide: Hazel Smith) (PT5); Melissa Reid (PT5. Guide: Nicole Walters)