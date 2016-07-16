IPC chooses Berlin to stage 2018 European Championships

Britain's David Weir has five European Championships gold medals

IPC Athletics has announced the 2018 European Para Athletics Championships will be in Berlin, Germany.

The Friedrich Ludwig Jahn Sportpark will host the event, which is expected to attract more than 600 athletes from 40 countries.

"The championships will take place with roughly two years until the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games," said IPC Director of Summer Sports, Ryan Montgomery.

"As a result, I'm expecting some extremely strong competition."

The European Para Athletics championship was first held in 2003 and has taken place every two years since 2012.

Great Britain won a record 56 medals at the 2016 event in Italy to surpass their total of 52 from two years ago.