Rio Paralympics: Lauren Steadman set to be fit after crash

Alison Patrick and Hazel Smith Smith will be in action at the Rio Paralympics

Britain's Lauren Steadman is set to be fit for the Rio Paralympics despite crashing in Sunday's ITU Paratriathlon World Championships in Rotterdam.

The 23-year-old PT4 World and European champion was taken to hospital for X-rays on her elbow and face after her bike slipped on a cobbled section.

"She should be fine after a few days to let the stiffness settle down," said head coach Jonathon Riall.

Britain won two golds at the event through Alison Patrick and Andy Lewis.

Paratriathlon will make its Games debut in Rio with Steadman, Patrick and Lewis all part of the GB team which was selected earlier this month.

Patrick claimed victory in the PT5 event for visually-impaired athletes along with guide Hazel Smith.

The 28-year-old former physiotherapist from Dunfermline won the world title in 2014, her first year in the sport, but narrowly lost out last year.

Lewis added PT2 world gold to the European title he won in May, with the 33-year-old through-the-knee amputee from Gloucestershire triumphing by more than two minutes.

There was also bronze for Melissa Reid and guide Nicole Walters behind Patrick and Smith while Lizzie Tench took silver in the women's PT1 event, which is not part of the Rio programme.