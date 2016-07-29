Rio 2016: Beverley Jones and Carly Tait added to ParalympicsGB athletics team

Beverley Jones won bronze with the discus at London 2012

Beverley Jones and Carly Tait have been added to the ParalympicsGB athletics squad for Rio 2016.

Discus thrower Jones, 41, won bronze at London 2012 in the F37 category and will compete at her fifth Games.

Tait made her British debut at June's European Championships, where she won silver in both the T34 100m and 400m.

Both athletes were added to the squad after additional slots were made available to Paralympics GB for the Games, which start on 7 September.

Their inclusion takes Britain's squad to 258 competitors across 19 sports.