Rio Paralympics: Kadeena Cox confirmed in two sports

Cox made her major international cycling debut at this year's World Championships

Kadeena Cox has the chance to become the first British competitor since 1988 to win medals in two sports at the same Paralympics after being named in the cycling team for the Rio Games.

Last week, the 25-year-old from Leeds was named on the GB athletics team.

She will attempt to be the first Briton to win medals in two sports at the same Games since Isabel Barr did so in shooting and athletics.

Teenager Louis Rolfe is the final member of the GB cycling squad.

The 19-year-old from Cambridge, who has cerebral palsy and hydrocephalus after being born 10 weeks premature, was inspired to take up the sport by the London Olympics and Paralympics.

In March he was part of the gold medal-winning team sprint at the World Track Championships in Italy.

Cox was a talented able-bodied sprinter before a stroke in May 2014 led to Multiple Sclerosis.

She was omitted from the original cycling squad - named in June - after she was required to undergo classification tests in Spain last month.

She had been entered in the World Championships as a C2 competitor but tests there resulted in her moving into the C4 category for less-impaired riders, where she won gold in the 500m time trial.

The classification decision was appealed against, and the Briton had further tests but the verdict was upheld.

She was also reclassified in athletics in June, moving from the T37 to T38 category, where she will again face less-impaired rivals in the 100m, 400m and 4x100m relay.

"I'm delighted to be selected and be on the plane to Rio," she said. "I've already won a world title in cycling earlier this year and I'll be giving everything I've got to add a Paralympic gold medal to my collection."