Canoeing at the Rio 2016 Paralympics: All you need to know

Paralympic Games on the BBC Venue: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Dates: 7-18 September Time in Rio: BST -4 Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 live and via live text commentary.

Anne Dickins was a 2012 Gamesmaker before taking up Para-canoe

PARA-CANOE

Venue: Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas Dates: 14-15 September Gold medals on offer: Six

How does it work?

Para-canoe will be one of two sports making its debut at the Rio Paralympics.

In the event, athletes paddle 200m in lanes in a kayak, which is propelled by a double-blade paddle.

There are three categories competed for: K1 athletes have no or very limited trunk function - the area between the neck and the hips - and no leg function and typically need a special seat with high backrest in the kayak.

KL2 athletes have partial trunk and leg function and while able to sit upright in the kayak might need a special backrest and have limited leg movement during paddling.

KL3 athletes have trunk function and partial leg function, are able to sit with their trunk in a forward flexed position in the kayak and are able to use at least one leg or prosthesis.

Who are the British medal hopes?

Of the six-strong squad named for Rio, all have won medals at international level. At this year's World Championships, Anne Dickins (KL3) and Emma Wiggs (KL2) both triumphed as Great Britain topped the medal table.

Who are the other challengers?

Former German wheelchair basketball player Edina Muller, who won gold at London 2012, will be aiming to win a Paralympic title in a second sport.

In the Men's KL2 event, Australia's Curtis McGrath, who had his leg amputated while serving in Afghanistan and who represented his country in the 2014 and 2016 Invictus Games, goes up against six-time world champion Markus Swoboda of Austria.

Did you know?

Britain's Jeanette Chippington, who competes in the K1 category, will be taking part in her sixth Games. She won 12 medals as a swimmer from 1988-2004 before taking up canoeing in 2011.

ParalympicsGB London 2012 medals

None - sport making its debut.