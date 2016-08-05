Rio Paralympics 2016: Refugee team set to compete at Games

The refugee team will compete under the Agitos, the symbol of the Paralympics

A team of refugee athletes will compete at Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has announced.

The Independent Paralympic Athletes (IPA) Team will appear under the Paralympic flag and will parade first at the opening ceremony on 7 September.

The team will stay in the Athletes Village, with travel and other expenses covered by the IPC.

A 10-strong refugee team will also compete at the Olympic Games.

"This is the moment to shine a light on the people with impairments affected, as well as highlight the broader situation," IPC President Sir Philip Craven said.