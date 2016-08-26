Judo at the Rio 2016 Paralympics: All you need to know

Paralympic Games on the BBC Venue: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Dates: 7-18 September Time in Rio: BST -4 Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 live and via live text commentary.

Britain's Sam Ingram won a silver medal in the men's -90kg category at the London 2012 Paralympics

JUDO

Venue: Carioca Arena 3 Dates: 8-10 September Gold medals on offer: 13

How does it work?

Judo at the Paralympics is only open to athletes with a visual impairment. The rules are the same as for Olympic judo, except that the fighters start the bout gripped up.

Each competition is based on weight divisions, with seven for men and six for women.

The men's contest takes place over a maximum of five minutes, with four-minute contests for women. Scores of varying degrees are awarded for throws, holding techniques or submissions with judokas bidding for an ippon to end the contest.

However, if neither achieves an ippon, the player who has accumulated the greatest number of points, achieved through throws and holds such as a yuko and a waza-ari, by the end of the bout is declared the winner. Two waza-ari also make an ippon.

Penalties (or shidos) are also given to the athletes for a range of reasons and can ultimately lead to victory and/or disqualification. Collecting four penalties can award victory to their opponent.

If both judoka are tied on scores or penalties at the end of their contest, it goes to a 'golden score', where the first person to score wins, with no time limit.

Who are the British medal hopes?

Sam Ingram is going to his third Games, having won bronze in Beijing and silver in London. He also won silver at the 2015 World Games as well as European Championship bronze.

Jono Drane won bronze at the 2014 Worlds while Jack Hodgson won silver and Chris Skelley bronze at the 2015 World Games.

Who are the other challengers?

After gold medals in Atlanta, Sydney, Athens and Beijing, the winning streak of Brazil's Antonio Tenorio was ended in London where he was only able to gain bronze in the -100kg category. But the 45-year-old is back again and hoping to end his career with victory on home soil.

Did you know?

Britain's Jack Hodgson, who will be making his debut in Rio, grew up on an army base in Northern Ireland and took up judo after he realised that the only other sporting option available, ballet, was not for him.

ParalympicsGB London 2012 medals

Two (Sam Ingram, silver -90kg, Ben Quilter, bronze -60kg).