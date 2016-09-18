Rio Paralympics 2016: Final day guide

The Paralympic Games are about to reach their conclusion, with the final day of action on Sunday.

Here's BBC Sport's day-by-day guide so you know when the medals will be won, and which events to monitor closely.

All times BST

Day 11: Sunday, 18 September

David Weir was just 17 years old when he competed in his first Paralympic Games in Atlanta in 1996

Gold medals: 7

Athletics (men's marathon T12, T46, T54, women's marathon T12, T54), wheelchair rugby, sitting volleyball (men's gold).

Key timings (BST)

13:00 - GB's Derek Rae in the men's T46 marathon

13:00 - Japan v Canada in wheelchair rugby bronze medal match

13:00 - Egypt v Brazil in sitting volleyball bronze medal match

16:00 - Bosnia and Herzegovina v Iran in sitting volleyball gold medal match

16:30 - GB's David Weir & Simon Lawson in the men's T54 marathon

16:30 - Australia v USA in sitting volleyball gold medal match

16:31 - USA's Tatyana McFadden in the women's T54 marathon

23:30 - Closing ceremony

Highlights

Brit watch

Before the closing ceremony, there are still medals up for grabs with David Weir entered in the T54 marathon, which will take place along five laps at Fort Copacabana (16:30) along with Simon Lawson, who won silver at last year's Great North Half Marathon.

Like Lawson, Scotland's Derek Rae will be making his Paralympic debut in the T46 class (13:00) after suffering nerve damage to his arm in a motorbike accident in 2010.

World watch

Tatyana McFadden is also queen of road racing and has won the big four city races (Boston, London, Chicago and New York). But she has yet to win a Paralympic marathon title and will want to put that right. Manuela Schar of Switzerland and Japan's road specialist Wakako Tsuchida could be her nearest challengers (16:31).

Tsuchida's compatriot Yutaka Kumagai stormed to victory in the T12 race event at the London Marathon and the visually-impaired athlete will be attempting to give his nation a boost as they prepare to take over the mantle of Paralympic hosts from Brazil.

In the women's event, China's Jin Zheng was seven minutes clear of her closest rivals in London in April.

The men's sitting volleyball title is also up for grabs (16:00) with Iran hoping to reclaim the title they lost in London and win their sixth title from the last eight Games. Bosnia and Herzegovina were victorious four years ago, beating Iran 3-1 and both will want to figure again.

