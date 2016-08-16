Rio Paralympics 2016: Powerlifter Izzettin Kanat banned for doping

Kanat, who came fourth in the -60kg competition at London 2012, will miss next month's Rio 2016 Paralympics

Turkish powerlifter Izzettin Kanat has been suspended for two years after testing positive for meldonium and will miss next month's Rio Paralympics.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said he would be banned from 17 February 2016, the date of the failed drugs test, until 16 February 2018.

The banned substance was found in a urine sample provided at the IPC Powerlifting World Cup in Dubai.

On Monday, the IPC banned Brazilian thrower Luciano dos Santos Pereira.