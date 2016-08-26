Cycling at the Rio 2016 Paralympics: All you need to know

Paralympic Games on the BBC Venue: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Dates: 7-18 September Time in Rio: BST -4 Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 live and via live text commentary

Britain's Sarah Storey won four gold medals on the road and track at the London 2012 Paralympics

CYCLING

Venue: Olympic Velodrome (track), Pontal (road) Dates: 8-11 September (track) 14-17 September (road) Gold medals on offer: 50

How does it work?

Cycling at the Paralympics includes both track and road cycling.

Track cyclists ride either tandem bicycles or bicycles, while road cyclists compete on handcycles, tricycles, tandem bicycles or bicycles.

The sport includes individuals with cerebral palsy, amputations, other physical impairments and visual impairments.

C1-C5 is for for athletes with cerebral palsy, amputees and others who can ride a bicycle.

T1-T2 (tricycle) is for athletes with cerebral palsy, neurological conditions or other athletes who are unable to ride a bicycle.

B is for visually impaired cyclists who are classified together and compete on tandem bicycles with a sighted pilot at the front of the bike.

H1-H5 (handcycle) is for riders with impairments affecting either both legs or a combination of the upper and lower limbs (amputees, paraplegics and tetraplegics). H1-4 all compete in a lying position whereas H5 compete in a kneeling position.

Some cycling events will be factored at the Paralympics, meaning that cyclists from different classes compete against each other and the results take into account the severity of the impairments of each competitor.

As a result, some riders within an event will have their times 'factored' while other riders will not. The gold medal goes to the athlete with the fastest time after all the required times have been factored.

The track races at the Paralympics go from the 500m time trial for women up to the 4km pursuits for male C4, C5 and B riders. The pursuits for women and for C1, C2 and C3 male riders are 3km.

Who are the British medal hopes?

Dame Sarah Storey was the queen of the sport in London, winning four gold medals and will be bidding to retain all of those titles in Brazil. Britain also boasts current world champions in Jody Cundy, Megan Giglia, dual sport star Kadeena Cox and the tandem pairing of Neil Fachie and Pete Mitchell as they hope to continue their Paralympic successes.

Who are the other challengers?

Australia, the Netherlands and the USA will all be strong, along with Spain and China, on both the track and the road.

Ex-Formula 1 driver Alex Zanardi, who suffered a crash in 2001 that resulted in his legs being amputated, will lead Italy's hopes in the road races after winning two individual golds and a relay silver at London 2012.

Did you know?

American Allison Jones will be competing in her eighth Paralympic Games. Jones made her debut as a skier in 2002 and has taken part in every summer and winter Games since, winning eight medals, including two golds.

Britain's Hannah Dines was a race runner before taking up trike riding. Racerunning is a sport for people with impaired balance, which uses a custom-built tricycle 'learner bike' without pedals.

ParalympicsGB London 2012 medals

22 (Eight gold, nine silver, five bronze).