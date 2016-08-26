Triathlon at the Rio 2016 Paralympics: All you need to know

Paralympic Games on the BBC Venue: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Dates: 7-18 September Time in Rio: BST -4 Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 live and via live text commentary

Lauren Steadman has also competed at two previous Paralympics in 2008 and 2012 on the British swimming team before making the transition to triathlon

TRIATHLON

Venue: Copacabana Fort Dates: 10-11 September Gold medals on offer: Six

How does it work?

Triathlon will be making its Paralympic debut in Rio and the event will see athletes compete in three disciplines: 750m of swimming, 20km of cycling, followed by a 5km run.

For the cycling section of the race, athletes may use a tandem bicycle, handcycle or bicycle, while a wheelchair may be used for the final 5km run to the finish line.

Rules ensure that athletes who have visual impairments can be assisted by a guide without giving the athletes any unfair disadvantages.

Competitors are classified into five categories, according to their ability but only six categories will be competed for in Rio.

PT1 competitors use a wheelchair in daily life and must use a handcycle on the bike course and a racing wheelchair on the run section.

PT2, PT3 and PT4 athletes have physical impairments with PT2 the most severe up to PT4.

PT5 athletes are visually-impaired or blind.

Who are the British medal hopes?

Former swimmer Lauren Steadman was the dominant figure in the PT4 category but crashed on the bike section of the recent World Championships to lose her unbeaten record.

Britain has World and European champions in Alison Patrick and her guide Hazel Smith in the PT5 event and Andy Lewis in the PT2 category.

Who are the other challengers?

Germany's Martin Schulz is the leading figure in the men's PT4 event while South Africa-born Krige Schabort will be hoping to win his first Paralympic gold for the USA in the PT1 category the day after his 53rd birthday.

Schabort represented the country of his birth in wheelchair racing from 1992-2004 but has switched nationalities and competed in the marathon at London 2012 for his new country.

Did you know?

Three of the GB team have competed as swimmers in previous Games - Steadman, who competed in 2008 and 2012, Dave Hill, who was the youngest member of the GB team in Athens in 2004, and Clare Cunningham, who won a gold and four silvers in Barcelona in 1992 under her maiden name of Bishop.

ParalympicsGB London 2012 medals

None because the sport is making its debut in Rio.