Rio Paralympics: Seven athletes added to GB team after Russia ban

Crystal Lane narrowly missed out on medals at 2012

Rio Paralympics 2016 Dates: 7-18 September Coverage: Live on Radio 5 live, live text commentary and reports on BBC Sport website

Seven athletes have been added to the British team for the Rio Paralympics, which starts on 7 September.

The additional places arose after Russia's ban from the Games was upheld.

London 2012 competitors Crystal Lane, Craig Maclean (both cycling) and Gemma Collis (wheelchair fencer) are named.

Maclean will partner newcomer James Ball with Tim Jeffrey (shooting), Ashley Facey-Thompson (table tennis) and Natalie Greenhough (judo) also making their debuts.

"All of these athletes have trained incredibly hard over several years to be in contention for a place on the team," said ParalympicsGB chef de mission Penny Briscoe.

"I'm delighted that they will join ParalympicsGB in just two weeks' time.

"They have continued to train in their sport programmes and I am confident they will be ready to show what talented athletes they all are when competition in Rio begins."