Rio Paralympics: Two refugee Para-athletes named for Rio Paralympics

The Rio Paralympic Games run from 7-18 September

Two refugee Para-athletes will compete at the Rio Paralympics, which begin on 7 September.

Syrian-born swimmer Ibrahim Al Hussein and US-based Iranian discus thrower Shahrad Nasajpour will compete as part of the Independent Paralympic Athletes (IPA) team.

It is the first time in the history of the Paralympics that a dedicated team of its kind will compete.

Their Chef de Mission will be British official Tony Sainsbury.

Leg amputee Al Hussein, who is based in Greece and will race in the men's 50m and 100m freestyle S10 events, said: "I have been dreaming of this for 22 years.

"I thought my dream had gone when I lost my leg but now it is back for real. I want to send a message to all those injured that they too can achieve their dreams."

Nasajpour will compete in the F37 discus event.

The pair will stay in the Athletes' Village alongside more than 4,350 athletes from 165 countries. And, for official presentations such as medal and village welcome ceremonies, the Paralympic Anthem will be played.

Sainsbury, a five-time GB chef de mission added: "These athletes will help to raise awareness of the plight of thousands of refugees and asylum seekers who make difficult decisions and journeys, often with impairments."