Rio 2016 Paralympics: GB roll of honour

From the section

Richard Whitehead, Hannah Cockroft, Bethany Firth, Kadeena Cox, Sarah Storey and Ellie Simmonds are among Great Britain's successful Paralympians in Rio

* Click on the medal winner's name to relive their medal-winning moment

Gold medals (64)

Day 10

Bethany Firth - Women's SM14 200m individual medley (swimming)

Jo Frith & John Walker - W1 Mixed Team archery

Ollie Hynd - Men's SM8 200m medley (swimming)

Hannah Russell - Women's S12 50m freestyle (swimming)

Dame Sarah Storey - Women's C4-5 road race (cycling)

Jess Stretton -Women's W1 individual (archery)

Day nine

Natasha Baker, Sophie Christiansen, Anne Dunham & Sophie Wells - Dressage mixed team event

Natasha Baker - Grade II freestyle (equestrian)

Paul Blake - T36 400m (athletics)

Claire Cashmore, Steph Millward, Steph Slater, Alice Tai - Women's 4x100m medley -34pts

Hannah Cockroft - T34 800m (athletics)

Sophie Christiansen - Individual freestyle test grade 1a (equestrian)

Lee Pearson - Individual freestyle test grade 1B (equestrian)

Gordon Reid - Men's singles (wheelchair tennis)

David Smith - Boccia mixed individual BC1

John Walker - Individual compound W1 (archery)

Day eight

Natasha Baker - Individual Grade II (equestrian)

Sophie Christiansen - Grade 1a Championship (equestrian)

Anne Dickins - Women's KL3 (canoeing)

Emma Wiggs - Women's KL2 (canoeing)

Jeanette Chippington - Women's KL1 (canoeing)

Day seven

Hannah Russell - Women's S12 100m backstroke (swimming)

Aaron Moores - Men's SB14 100m breaststroke (swimming)

Michael Jones - Men's S7 400m freestyle (swimming)

Hannah Cockroft - Women's T34 400m (athletics)

Steve Bate and pilot Adam Duggleby - Men's tandem B time trial (cycling)

Sophie Wells - Grade IV class dressage individual test (equestrian)

Kadeena Cox - Women's T38 400m (athletics)

Karen Darke - Women's H1-3 time trial (Hand-cycling)

Dame Sarah Storey - Women's C5 time trial (cycling)

Day six

Matt Wylie - Men's S9 50m freestyle (swimming)

Libby Clegg (and guide Chris Clarke) - T11 200m gold (athletics)

Stephanie Millward - Women's 100m backstroke S8 (swimming)

Hollie Arnold - Women's F46 javelin (athletics)

Rob Davies - Men's table tennis class 1

Georgie Hermitage - Women's T37 400m (athletics)

Day five

Will Bayley - Class 7 (table tennis)

Aled Davies - F42 shot put (athletics)

Sascha Kindred - Men's SM6 200m individual medley (swimming)

Susie Rodgers - Women's S7 50m butterfly

Ellie Simmonds - Women's SM6 200m medley (swimming)

Day four

Jo Butterfield - Women's F51 club throw (athletics)

Jody Cundy, Jon Allan-Butterworth and Louis Rolfe - Men's mixed C1-5 sprint team (track cycling)

Grace Clough, Daniel Brown, Pamela Relph, James Fox and cox James Oliver - Mixed coxed four (rowing)

Bethany Firth - Women's 200m freestyle S14 final (swimming)

Rachel Morris - Women's single sculls (rowing)

Lora Turnham and pilot Corinne Hall - Women's tandem B 3km pursuit (track cycling)

Lauren Rowles and Laurence Whiteley - Mixed double sculls (rowing)

Richard Whitehead - Men's 200m T42 (athletics)

Day three

Hannah Cockroft - Women's T34 100m (athletics)

Kadeena Cox - Women's C4-5 time trial (track cycling)

Andy Lewis - Men's PT2 race (triathlon)

Day two

Libby Clegg - Women's T11 100m final (athletics)

Jody Cundy - Men's C4-5 1km time trial (track cycling)

Sophie Hahn - Women's 100m T38 (athletics)

Georgie Hermitage - Women's 100m T37 (athletics)

Jonnie Peacock - Men's T44 100m (athletics)

Ellie Robinson - Women's S6 butterfly (swimming)

Sophie Thornhill (with pilot Helen Scott) - Women's B 1,000m time trial (track cycling)

Day one

Steve Bate (with pilot Adam Duggleby) - Men's B 4,000m individual pursuit final (track cycling)

Bethany Firth - Women's S14 100m backstroke (swimming)

Megan Giglia - Women's C1-3 3,000m individual pursuit (track cycling)

Ollie Hynd - Men's S8 400m freestyle (swimming)

Dame Sarah Storey - Women's C5 3,000m individual pursuit (track cycling)

Silver medals (39)

Day 10

Jessica-Jane Applegate - Women's SM14 200m individual medley (swimming)

Paul Blake - Men's T36 800m (athletics)

Jo Frith -Women's W1 individual (archery)

Abby Kane - Women's S13 100m backstroke (swimming)

Tom Hamer - Men's SM14 200m medley (swimming)

Stephanie Millward - Women's 200m individual medley (swimming)

Day nine

Anne Dunham - Individual freestyle test grade 1a (equestrian)

Alfie Hewett - Men's singles (wheelchair tennis)

Andrew Mullen - Men's S5 50m backstroke (swimming)

David Stone - Men's road race T1-2 (cycling)

Sophie Wells- Freestyle test event grade IV (equestrian)

Day eight

Anne Dunham - Grade 1a Championship (equestrian)

Gordon Reid & Alife Hewett - Wheelchair tennis doubles

Richard Whitehead - Men's T42 100m (athletics)

Kadeena Cox, Sophie Hahn, Georgie Hermitage, Maria Lyle - Women's T35-38 4x100m relay (athletics)

Day seven

Andy Lapthorne - quad singles (wheelchair tennis)

Bethany Firth - Women's SB14 100m breaststroke (swimming)

Scott Quin - Men's SB14 100m breaststroke (swimming)

Jonathan Fox - Men's S7 400m freestyle (swimming)

Claire Cashmore - Women's SB8 100m breaststroke (swimming)

Lee Pearson - Grade Ib class dressage individual test (equestrian)

Day six

Oliver Hynd - Men's 100m backstroke S8 final (swimming)

Piers Gilliver - Men's individual epee (wheelchair fencing)

Day five

Jonathan Broom-Edwards - Men's T44 high jump (athletics)

John Stubbs and Jodie Grinham - mixed team compound (archery)

Day four

Jessica-Jane Appleton - Women's 200m freestyle S14 final (swimming)

Neil Fachie (with pilot Pete Mitchell) - Men's tandem B 1000m time trial (track cycling)

Tom Hamer - Men's 200m freestyle S14 final (swimming)

Alison Patrick (with guide Hazel Smith) - PT5 race (triathlon)

Rebecca Redfern - Women's 100m breaststroke SB13 final (swimming)

Lauren Steadman - Women's PT4 race (triathlon)

Day three

Kare Adenegan - Women's T34 100m (athletics)

Toby Gold - Men's T33 100m (athletics)

Day two

Ali Jawad - Men's -59kg (powerlifting)

Stef Reid - Women's T44 long jump (athletics)

Steph Slater - Women's 100m butterfly S8 (swimming)

Day one

Jon Fox - Men's S7 100m backstroke (swimming)

Crystal Lane - Women's C5 3,000m individual pursuit (track cycling)

Harriet Lee - Women's SB9 100m breaststroke (swimming)

Bronze medals (44)

Day 10

Steve Bate, with pilot Adam Duggleby - Men's B road race (Road cycling)

Vicky Jenkins - Women's W1 individual (archery)

Crystal Lane - Women's C4-5 road race (cycling)

Helena Lucas - One-person keelboat 2.4mR (sailing)

Maria Lyle - Women's T35 200m final (athletics)

Andrew Mullen - Men's S5 100m freestyle (swimming)

Alexandra Rickham & Niki Birrell - two-person keelboat SKUD18 (sailing)

Ellie Robinson - Women's S6 100m freestyle (swimming)

Wheelchair basketball team - Men's tournament

Day nine

Kare Adenegan - Women's T34 800m (athletics)

Will Bayley, Aaron McKibbin, Ross Wilson - Men's team event, class 6-8 (table tennis)

Dan Greaves - Men's F44 discus (athletics)

Hannah Russell - Women's S13 100m freestyle (swimming)

Day eight

Nick Beighton - Men's KL2 (canoeing)

Charlotte Henshaw - Women's 100m SB6 breaststroke (swimming)

Ian Marsden - Men's KL1 (canoeing)

Day seven

Susannah Rodgers - Women's S7 400m freestyle (swimming)

Kare Adenegan - Women's T34 400m (athletics)

David Stone - Men's tricycle T1-2 time trial (cycling)

Lora Turnham and pilot Corrine Hall - Women's tandem B time trial (cycling)

Maria Lyle T35 100m (athletics)

Day six

Jordanne Whiley and Lucy Shuker - Women's doubles (wheelchair tennis)

Ellie Simmonds - Women's S6 400m freestyle (swimming)

Andy Lapthorne and Jamie Burdekin - quad doubles (wheelchair tennis)

Stephen Miller - Men's F32 club throw (athletics)

Day four

Tom Aggar - Men's single sculls (rowing)

Josef Craig - Men's 100m freestyle S9 (swimming)

Dave Henson - Men's 200m T42 (athletics)

Amy Marren - Women's 200m individual medley SM9 (swimming)

Stephanie Millward - Women's 100m freestyle S8 (swimming)

Melissa Reid (and guide Nicole Walters) - PT5 race (triathlon)

Sophie Thornhill and Helen Scott - Women's tandem B 3km pursuit (track cycling)

Day three

Sabrina Fortune - Women's F20 shot put (athletics)

Andrew Small - Men's T33 100m (athletics)

Alice Tai - Women's S10 100m backstroke (swimming)

Day two

Kadeena Cox - Women's 100m T38 (athletics)

Zoe Newson - Women's -45kg (powerlifting)

Gemma Prescott - Women's F32 club throw (athletics)

Susie Rodgers - Women's S7 50m freestyle (swimming)

Louis Rolfe - Men's C2 3,000m pursuit (track cycling)

Lewis White - Men's S9 400m freestyle (swimming)

Day one

Jessica-Jane Applegate - Women's S14 100m backstroke (swimming)

Stephanie Millward - Women's S8 400m freestyle (swimming)

Andrew Mullen - Men's S5 200m freestyle final (swimming)