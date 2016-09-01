Rio Paralympics 2016: Russian athletes not able to compete under a neutral flag

The Russian Paralympic Committee has had two appeals against its ban rejected

Russians will not be able to complete under a neutral flag at the Rio Paralympics, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has said.

The decision followed individual requests by more than 175 Russian competitors to appear at the Games.

Russia was given a total ban from competing by the IPC following allegations of state-sponsored doping.

Appeals to overturn the ban failed at the Court of Arbitation for Sport and the Swiss Supreme Court.

The Games start on 7 September.

"The IPC has considerable sympathy for all of the Russian athletes who are now unable to participate in the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games," said IPC chief executive Xavier Gonzalez.

"Tragically, however, the Russian authorities have denied their athletes this chance through their actions."

Only Russian track and field athletes were banned from the Olympic Games, with individual sports' governing bodies deciding if they could compete.