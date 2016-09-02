Rio Paralympics 2016: Cycling champion Michael Gallagher banned for failing drug test
Paralympic cycling champion Michael Gallagher has been suspended after testing positive for banned substance EPO, ruling him out of the Rio Games.
The Scotland-born Australian won track golds in Beijing 2008 and London 2012.
The Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (Asada) said he would not be allowed to compete in Rio while it investigates.
It said the 37-year-old failed an out-of-competition test at a training camp in July.
The Paralympic Games start on Wednesday, 7 September.