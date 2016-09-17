Rio Paralympics 2016: Times for BBC radio and online coverage

Paralympic Games on the BBC Venue: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Dates: 7-18 September Time in Rio: BST -4 Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 live and via live text commentary

From 7 to 18 September, BBC Radio 5 live and 5 live sports extra will bring more than 80 hours of live coverage from the 2016 Paralympics.

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, Jonathan Overend, Gigi Salmon, London 2012 gold medal-winning cyclist Mark Colbourne and swimmer Graham Edmunds lead the team bringing exclusive radio coverage of the Games in Rio.

Listings (all times BST)

Event start times are subject to change and the BBC is not responsible for any that may be made. Also, coverage can be subject to late schedule changes, so details may differ from this page.

Day 11: Sunday, 18 September

Radio coverage: TBC

Online coverage: There will be daily reports, and a live text commentary with radio from 13:00 BST on the weekend.

Gold medals: 7

Athletics (men's marathon T12, T46, T54, women's marathon T12, T54), wheelchair rugby, sitting volleyball (men's gold).

