Rio Paralympics 2016: Lee Pearson to be Great Britain flagbearer

Media playback is not supported on this device Paralympics 2016: GB Flagbearer Lee Pearson given 'biggest honour'

Equestrian rider Lee Pearson will carry the flag for Great Britain during Wednesday's opening ceremony of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.

Pearson has won 12 Paralympic medals, including 10 golds, in four Games.

The 42-year-old needs two more golds to overtake wheelchair racer Tanni Grey-Thompson as Britain's most successful Paralympian of the modern era.

"I am so proud and honoured to be the flagbearer for such a talented, strong and passionate group," he said.

"Being a diverse character myself means being voted by the athletes themselves has made this even more special."

ParalympicsGB chef de mission Penny Briscoe said Pearson had been "a cornerstone" of the equestrian team since the 2000 Games in Sydney.

"The team will be proud to march out behind him," she added.