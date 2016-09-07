Rio Paralympics 2016: Olympic boss Thomas Bach not attending Games

Thomas Bach delivered a speech at the Rio Olympics closing ceremony

The president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach will not attend any of the Paralympics, says the Games' governing body.

Bach had already said he would miss Wednesday's opening ceremony in Rio to attend a funeral.

The International Paralympic Committee "does not see it as a snub", according to director of media Craig Spence.

The opening ceremony starts at 22:15 BST and the Paralympics run for a further 10 days until 18 September.

Bach chose not to attend the opening ceremony at the Maracana so he could remain in Germany for the funeral of his friend Walter Scheel, the former West German foreign minister and deputy chancellor, who died last month aged 97.

IOC officials said Bach would now not to travel to Brazil after the funeral because he was unable to reschedule other commitments.

"We fully understand that he cannot reschedule other longstanding engagements to attend the Games here at a later date," said Spence.

"The fact that he can't come is unfortunately a fact of life and shows how busy these presidents and officials are."

The last time an IOC president failed to attend a Paralympics was in 2010, when Jacques Rogge missed all of the Winter Games in Vancouver.