Rio 2016 Paralympics: David Weir announces track retirement

Weir won four gold medals in 10 days at the London 2012 Paralympics

Britain's six-time Paralympic gold medallist David Weir will retire from the track after Rio 2016.

The 37-year-old finished sixth in the T54 800m - his final individual track race at Rio 2016 - after coming fifth in the 400m and fourth in the 1500m.

"That's my last individual race on the track," Weir told Channel 4.

"I want to retire at the London Marathon next year. I'll give it one more winter's training and bow out where it all started."

Weir's decision means he will not compete at the IPC Athletics World Championships in July, which will be staged at London Stadium, the scene of his 2012 Olympic successes.

The Londoner said he would race in the marathon at Rio and may make himself available for the T53/54 4x400m relay team.

However, he suggested his preparations for the Paralympics had been disrupted by problems behind the scenes.

Weir won the first of his record-equalling six London Marathon titles in 2002 and will go for a seventh on 23 April 2017.