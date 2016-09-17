Paralympics 2016: Gordon Reid says Andy Murray inspired him to win in Rio

Gordon Reid (right) dominated the final against team-mate Alfie Hewett which lasted 54 minutes

Paralympic wheelchair tennis champion Gordon Reid says fellow Scot Andy Murray's 2016 Wimbledon-Olympic double inspired him to success in Rio.

Reid, 24, beat doubles partner Alfie Hewett 6-2 6-1 in 54 minutes on Friday to add the Paralympic crown to the Wimbledon title he won in July.

"When I watched Andy win gold in Rio, I knew I wanted to do the same," he said.

It really hasn't sunk in yet what an amazing week Gordon Reid GB Paralympic tennis gold medallist

"I'm honoured to be talked about in the same breath as him. Team GB inspired us by getting the job done here in Rio."

The number three seed, who also won the 2016 Australian Open title and doubles silver in Rio, added: "It really hasn't sunk in yet what an amazing week I've had but to take home a gold and silver really tops off an incredible year for me.

"I didn't see this success coming. It was only before the US Open last year that I started working with a sports psychologist to help me enjoy my matches more and stop putting so much pressure on myself."

Meanwhile, Reid said the interaction between fully able-bodied players and wheelchair players has increased in recent times.

"I see a real huge difference in the way we interact and the respect the able-bodied players show us," added the Scot, who says Indian doubles specialist Leander Paes now follows his progress.

First Minister for Scotland Nicola Sturgeon tweeted her congratulations for Gordon Reid

"A lot of them have got our matches on in the locker rooms while they're getting ready for their practices or matches. They're actually enjoying watching wheelchair tennis and they're following the scores, and that's great for our sport."

Teenager Hewett, 18, believes his rivalry with Reid could dominate men's wheelchair tennis for years to come.

"I tried to forget who I was playing today but Gordon played a really smart game and he was in control out there," he said.

"I do hate losing but he's a top tennis player and a top bloke and I've loved every bit of playing in the doubles with him, as well as being part of the team."

"I may be young but I've been training so hard for the past two years for this. I have no regrets and I honestly can't wait for Tokyo already."