Rio 2016 Paralympics: Scots win 17 medals to surpass London tally

Andrew Mullen, Maria Lyle and Libby Clegg were medal winners in Rio

Paralympics GB celebrated an impressive performance at the Rio 2016 Games as they won 147 medals, finishing second in the medal table.

And the Scots competing in the team played their part in that success, winning 17 of those medals.

That tally surpassed the London 2012 total of 11 medals won by Scottish participants.

The most medals won by Scots at a Paralympic Games - 31- was in Sydney 16 years ago.

Visually impaired sprinter Libby Clegg was crowned a double Paralympic champion after gold medals in the T11 100m and 200m.

Maria Lyle also impressed on the track with three medals for the 16-year-old.

Swimmer Andrew Mullen also bagged a hat-trick of medals while Gordon Reid capped off an incredible summer.

The wheelchair tennis player and reigning Australian Open and Wimbledon champion won two medals in Brazil with singles gold and silver in the men's doubles

Club thrower Jo Butterfield and road cyclist Karen Drake were also crowned Paralympic champions while there were silver medals for Alison Patrick in the Para-triathlon, Neil Fachie in track cycling, Stef Reid in the long jump and Scott Quinn in the pool.

Scottish medal winners

Gold (5)

Jo Butterfield, athletics F51 club throw

Libby Clegg, alongside guide Chris Clarke, athletics T11 100m and T11 200m

Karen Drake, cycling H1-3 time trial

Gordon Reid, wheelchair tennis men's singles

Silver (8)

Neil Fachie, along with pilot Pete Mitchell, cycling tandem B 1000m time trial

Abby Kane, swimming 100m backstroke S13

Maria Lyle, athletics T35-38 4x100m relay

Andrew Mullen, swimming 50m backstroke S5

Alison Patrick, alongside guide Hazel Smith, PT5 Para-triathlon

Scott Quin, swimming SB14 100m breaststroke

Gordon Reid, wheelchair tennis men's doubles

Stef Reid, athletics T44 long Jump

Bronze (4)

Maria Lyle, athletics T35 100m and 200m

Andrew Mullen, swimming S5 100m and 200m freestyle