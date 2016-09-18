Rio Paralympics 2016: Dame Sarah Storey elected to IPC Athletes' Council

From the section

Storey won three gold medals for ParalympicsGB in Rio

Great Britain's 14-time Paralympic gold medallist Dame Sarah Storey has been elected to the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Athletes' Council.

Storey, 38, who is GB's most decorated female Paralympian, won three golds in Rio and is among four athletes elected.

The Athletes' Council operates as a liaison body between the IPC, athletes and the wider Paralympic movement.

"Excited to be announced on stage at the closing ceremony to the athletes who all voted," Storey tweeted.

Also elected are Canadian swimmer Chelsey Gotell, American cyclist Monica Bascio and Australian wheelchair racer Kurt Fearnley.