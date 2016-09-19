Rio 2016 Paralympics: Bethany Firth leads Great Britain's medals haul

Media playback is not supported on this device Bethany Firth is proud of Paralympic feats in Rio

Bethany Firth's third gold at the Paralympics left her as Britain's most decorated medallist at the Rio Games.

The county Down woman, 20, produced a dominant swim to win the S14 200m individual medley to bring her medal haul up to three gold and a silver.

Her swimming team-mate Stephanie Millward won five medals but only two of those were gold.

"I am so happy with everything I have achieved here," said Firth, who won a gold for Ireland at London 2012.

"The medals all mean the same to me. I trained really hard in all four strokes and I am just really happy that I got them."

Firth was joined by Dame Sarah Storey, Hannah Cockcroft and equestrian competitors Natasha Baker and Sophie Christiansen in clinching three titles as Britain finished second in the medals table with 64 gold.

Firth (centre) finished ahead of team-mate Jessica-Jane Applegate (left) and Dutchwoman Marlou van der Kulk in Saturday night's 200m IM final

The Northern Irishwoman began her gold rush by retaining her 100m backstroke title and after winning the 200m freestyle, silver in the 100m breaststroke was followed by Saturday night's 200m individual medley triumph.

Seaforde swimmer Firth said that she thoroughly enjoyed being part of the successful British team.

"We were all really encouraging each other. There were a lot of different sports and people doing well in them.

"We also had a lot of support at the pool and the noise was amazing there."

As a 16-year-old, Firth clinched the 100m backstroke gold for Ireland in London and went on to win three silver medals at the IPC World Championships in Montreal a year later before opting to switch allegiance to Great Britain.