Rio 2016 Paralympics: Afghanistan's Mohammad Naiem Durani banned for doping
Afghanistan's Mohammad Naiem Durani has been suspended for four years after being found guilty of doping at the Rio Paralympic Games.
The 42-year-old tested positive for 19-norandrosterone, a metabolite of banned anabolic steroids, following an out-of-competition test in Rio on 8 September.
Durani, who is banned until 13 September 2020, was Afghanistan's sole representative in Rio.
He finished 16th in the men's javelin F44 but has since been disqualified.