Dame Sarah Storey says competing at Tokyo Paralympics in 2020 would be 'cool'

Dame Sarah Storey, Britain's most successful female Paralympian, says there is "every likelihood" she will compete at her eighth Games in Tokyo.

The 38-year-old cyclist won three gold medals at Rio 2016 to take her tally to 14, three more than former wheelchair racer Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson.

Storey competed at the 1992, 1996, 2000 and 2004 Paralympics as a swimmer, before switching to the velodrome.

"Four Games in each sport sounds rather cool," she told BBC Sport.

"Once everything calms down I'll start to look at what's happened in Rio with an analytical mind and say 'this is where we were, this is where we could go, is that possible or is that asking too much?'.

"You don't want to push your luck as an athlete."

Storey won two road events - the C5 time trial and C4-5 road race - and one on the track - the C5 3,000m individual pursuit - in Rio.

She now has just two gold medals fewer than swimmer Mike Kenny, the most successful British Paralympian of all time, who won his 16 titles between 1976 and 1988.

And she is glad the questions she has been asked since Rio are different - albeit only slightly - to those that followed her success at London 2012.

"After London, the first question I was asked was: 'Are you going to retire?'," she said. "This time the question people ask is: 'Are you going to Tokyo?'

"It's exactly the same question just asked in two different ways. I really like the positive one."

After winning four gold medals in London, Storey missed the 2013 season to have her first child, returning the following year.

She said: "I wanted to be an athlete for as long as I possibly could. But I also assumed I'd be married with four kids by now, and taking them to school and doing runs for their sporting stuff.

"I'm amazed to still be an athlete."

Storey's Paralympic golds

Barcelona 1992 - 100m backstroke, 200m individual medley

Atlanta 1996 - 100m backstroke, 100m breaststroke, 200m individual medley

Beijing 2008 - road time trial, track individual pursuit

London 2012 - road time trial, road race, track individual pursuit, track time trial

Rio 2016 - road time trial, road race, track 3km pursuit