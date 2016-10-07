Paralympics: Hannah Cockroft backs Los Angeles for 2024 to help grow event

Hannah Cockroft has also won seven world titles on the track to go with her Paralympic success

Five-time gold medallist Hannah Cockroft is backing Los Angeles as the best option to host the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Cockroft, who won three wheelchair track golds at the Rio Games and two at London 2012, believes American support for the Paralympics would be most beneficial for the movement.

"If America can fall in love with us, then I feel like the rest of the world will follow," said the 24-year-old.

Paris and Budapest are also candidates.

The Paralympics currently gets little mainstream media coverage in the United States but Cockroft hopes staging the event there will change that and raise the profile of athletes.

Cockroft, a guest editor at BBC Sport on Friday, said: "America is a country which hasn't really embraced the Paralympic movement as yet, whereas because London 2012 did such a good job, Europe has already done that.

"At the moment, the coverage of Paralympic athletes [in America] is quite poor and it would nice to be able to change that."

As for her own chances of competing in 2024, Cockroft, who has won Paralympic gold in events from 100m up to 800m, added: "Let's just concentrate on Tokyo in 2020 first."