Para-badminton: England win 18 medals at European Championships

From the section

England's Martin Rooke won a gold medal in the men's wheelchair singles and also won the mixed doubles event

England's para-badminton team dominated at the European Championships by winning 18 medals in the Netherlands.

There were men's singles golds for Martin Rooke (WH2), Daniel Bethell (SL3) and Krysten Coombs (SS6) while Rachel Choong claimed women's SS6 singles gold.

Another three golds in mixed events followed, with three silvers and eight bronzes completing the total.

Para-badminton will make its Paralympic debut at the 2020 Games in Tokyo.

There were also three bronze medals for Scotland's Colin Leslie, Fiona Christie and Bobby Laing at the four-day event in Beek.

See the full results here.