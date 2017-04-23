London Marathon 2017: David Weir wins men's wheelchair race

Media playback is not supported on this device London Marathon: David Weir clinches dramatic seventh win

Britain's David Weir won a record seventh London Marathon men's wheelchair title - and afterwards called it his "best victory ever".

The six-time Paralympic gold medallist beat reigning champion Marcel Hug of Switzerland in a sprint finish to win for the first time since 2012.

The 37-year-old finished in one hour 31 minutes six seconds on Sunday.

"It's been challenging since Rio to get mentally focused and get ready for this race," he said afterwards.

"Because of the stuff that's gone on in my mind, it's definitely one of the biggest wins I've ever had in my career."

Weir's win - in this 18th London Marathon - meant he surpassed fellow Briton Baroness Grey-Thompson, who has six titles in the women's wheelchair race.

"To be honest, two or three months ago I didn't even think I'd get on the start line just because I've been struggling with a little bit of depression so to get here and to race and to win, and to beat Tanni's record, is just an honour."

In January, Weir said he would never wear a Great Britain vest again after an unsuccessful Paralympic Games in Rio last year.

A six-time world champion, he said he felt like he had been "stabbed in the back" after he crashed out of the marathon in Rio, his last ever Paralympic event, and indicated London could be his final race.

The thrilling finish on The Mall saw Weir edge out Hug and Spaniard Rafael Botello Jimenez, who was third, only three seconds behind the Briton.

Manuela Schar of Switzerland took victory in the women's wheelchair race for the first time in 1:39:57.

Schar, who won the Boston Marathon earlier this month, dominated the women's race and finished almost five minutes ahead of second-placed Amanda McGrory of the United States.

Another American, Susannah Scaroni, finished third in 1:47:37.

The event doubles as the IPC Athletics Marathon World Cup, and is the third race in the Abbott World Marathon Majors series.

Analysis

Baroness Grey-Thompson, six-time London Marathon winner:

"That finish hasn't been there for the last few years. Everyone wanted him to have a good race.

"For him, as much as anyone else, that's a top win - he ran a devastating race.

"Well done, David Weir. I'm really proud of you."