Melissa Reid keen to stay top of podium after European Para-triathlon gold

Melissa Reid (left) finished almost two minutes clear of her closest rival to win European gold

Melissa Reid says she is looking at ways of becoming faster after taking gold at the European Para-triathlon Championships earlier this month.

The 26-year-old from Cornwall won the PTVI title in Austria to add to her bronze from the Rio Olympics last year.

"This year's about trying new things to see where we can improve, to try and stay on top of the podium," she said.

"I'd say I plateaued quite a bit over the past couple of years, but I've been lucky enough to stay on the podium."

Reid added to BBC Radio Cornwall: "Coming into the new season I had a really long break after Rio, and so I wasn't expecting too much of a performance for the first couple of races this year."

She hopes she has done enough to secure a place at the World Championships in Rotterdam in September, but may have to compete in Canada at the end of July to be sure of her spot.

"I had quite a long time of keeping my bike locked away and not playing on it at all, so this year is building up back to the same amount of hours as I was doing before Rio," Reid said.